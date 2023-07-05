Man arrested near Obama's home after Donald Trump posts purported address

Taylor Taranto was armed with weapons inside his van

Donald Trump posted online a purported home address for Barack Obama on the same day a man with guns in his van was arrested near the property, prosecutors said.

Taylor Taranto, 37, had two firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a machete inside a vehicle he had driven cross-country and had been living in.

Prosecutors said that, on June 29, Taranto reposted a Truth Social post from Mr Trump’s account containing what was claimed to be Mr Obama’s address.

Then, on Telegram, Taranto wrote: “We got these losers surrounded! See you in hell, Podesta’s and Obama’s.”

The Podesta reference was to John Podesta, chairman of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Taranto then began live streaming on YouTube from his van, in the area of Washington where Mr Obama lives, saying that he was looking to get a “good angle on a shot”.

After Secret Service agents approached his van he fled into woodland, was chased and arrested.

Prosecutors said Taranto previously took part in the riot at the US Capitol Jan. 6, 2021. He already faces four minor counts related to the Capitol riot. He has not so far been charged over the threats to Mr Obama.

But prosecutors submitted a motion arguing that he should be kept behind bars due to the Capitol riot charges.

In doing so, they revealed details of what happened on June 29. The FBI had been monitoring Taranto’s online activities because of his involvement in the riot.

They began looking for him last week after he said on a YouTube livestream that he was in Gaithersburg, Maryland on a “one-way mission” to blow up the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

On June 28 he made “ominous comments” about House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, prosecutors said.

“Coming at you McCarthy. Can’t stop what’s coming. Nothing can stop what’s coming,” Taranto said, according to prosecutors.

The following day he was in Mr Obama’s neighbourhood and said on a live stream that he was looking for “entrance points”. The area is heavily monitored by the Secret Service.

Prosecutors said: “Former President Donald Trump posted what he claimed was the address of Former President Barack Obama on the social media platform Truth Social.”

They added: “Taranto is a direct and serious threat to the public. Taranto’s own words and actions demonstrate that he is a direct threat to multiple political figures as well as the public at large.

The risk that Taranto poses if released is high, and the severity of the consequences that could result are catastrophic.”

