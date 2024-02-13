Man arrested near Pine Grove Middle School in 2022 pleads guilty to attempting to make explosive device

A Mount Airy woman asked a Carroll County judge on Aug. 25, 2022, to grant her emergency custody of her granddaughter, writing that the girl’s “unstable parents” couldn’t care for her. Her request was denied.

However, by October, the woman and her husband had won temporary custody of the 10-year-old.

What happened in between was dramatic: After a suspicious package prompted evacuations of Pine Grove Middle and Elementary schools and road closures in Parkville, police arrested the girl’s father, Joseph R. Vickery, on charges related to the explosive device.

His mother-in-law, the Mount Airy woman, was the potential target, police said.

Vickery, 44, pleaded guilty Feb. 1 to one count of attempting to manufacture an explosive device, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years. His attorney Joseph Pappafotis declined to comment, citing the case’s pending disposition. Vickery’s sentencing is set for May 3.

Assistant State’s Attorney Madison Frank is recommending a sentence of 25 years, with all but nine years suspended, she wrote in an email Tuesday to the Baltimore Sun.

The court record in the story of familial conflict begins in June 2022, when Vickery’s mother-in-law wrote in a request for a peace order that her son-in-law had stolen a camera from her porch, put sugar in the engine tank of her Ford Explorer and left a “big pile of trash” in her yard in May.

Two months later, when she asked the court to give her emergency custody of her granddaughter, she wrote that the girl’s parents were abusing substances and not sending her to school.

“Living in a truck with parents, no food, no shower, no bathroom, no food, stay in truck all day while father works,” the woman wrote in August 2022.

Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Brian L. DeLeonardo denied that request Aug. 26, checking a box indicating that the woman had failed to meet the standard for an emergency complaint for custody.

After the grandmother reported to Mount Airy Police that she believed she was the intended target of a homemade bomb Vickery was making, Howard County police traced Vickery and informed Baltimore County police that he was in a hotel in the Woodlawn precinct, according to charging documents.

Officers arrived at the Rodeway Inn in Woodlawn that night and confirmed Vickery’s room number with hotel management, but decided not to knock because it was late at night and he was “supposedly armed,” the documents said.

The next morning, detectives watched a woman leave the room and throw away trash, and they found items and receipts for “precursors for manufacturing explosive devices.” When investigators searched the room later, they discovered materials used to make explosives, including medical cold packs, propane cylinders and a remote car, along with drugs.

County police arrested Vickery at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 20 near Pine Grove Middle School in Parkville, according to charging papers. He told officers there was an explosive device inside his truck, parked across from the school’s entrance. Officers also arrested the woman staying in the room with Vickery.

Frank told a judge in 2022 that Vickery was at the school to do repairs. Pine Grove Middle students and staff evacuated at noon and students met their parents that afternoon at Parkville High School, as officers closed roads in the area of the school and Rodeway Inn.

The device police found in Vickery’s Ford F-150 was made of cardboard and had a receiver for a remote control toy car. Investigators determined it had an “initiation system” made of wires and match heads that would have allowed someone to detonate it remotely and it contained explosive chemicals.

Vickery told police he had been researching “IEDs” and had built an explosive device. He also said he “did not intend to harm anyone” and meant to “detonate it in a remote area,” according to charging documents.

He was charged with possession of an explosive or incendiary device with intent to create a destructive device and knowingly manufacturing, possessing or distributing a destructive device, along with firearm and drug offenses. Police wrote in charging documents that a conviction in North Carolina prevented him from possessing a gun in Maryland.

On Sept. 30, the grandmother asked the Carroll County court to reconsider granting her emergency custody, adding that both of the girl’s parents now were incarcerated. The girl’s grandfather added his name to the custody case, writing to a judge in October that he wanted to add her to his health insurance plan. DeLeonardo granted them custody for 90 days in an Oct. 3 order.

As Vickery’s case moved through the courts, the conflict escalated. A Baltimore County grand jury indicted Vickery on charges that included witness intimidation and obstruction of justice in February 2023, accusing him of threatening his mother-in-law, a witness in the case. Those charges were dismissed as part of his guilty plea this month.

The woman arrested with Vickery pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl and was sentenced to one year in the Baltimore County jail last February. Prosecutors dismissed charges of accessory after the fact in connection with the manufacturing of an explosive device and possession of explosive material.

On March 14, 2023, the Mount Airy grandparents received sole custody of their granddaughter.