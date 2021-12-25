Man arrested after nearly 11-hour Christmas Eve standoff with Columbus police

A nearly 11-hour standoff with police ended Christmas Eve with a man arrested on multiple charges at a Columbus apartment complex.

Ticuondre Nelson, 25, was arrested at 5:33 p.m. Friday at Bull Creek Apartments, 17 Creek Way, and taken to the Muscogee County Jail on the following charges, the Columbus Police Department said in a news release:

Seven counts of aggravated assault on a police officer

Two counts of false imprisonment

Three counts of aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,

Two counts of third-degree cruelty to children

Home invasion

Obstruction of law enforcement.

According to the release, police were dispatched to an apartment at 6:46 a.m. in reference to a dispute. A woman told the officers her son had forced his way into the apartment and waived a handgun in a threatening manner.

He wouldn’t let his two siblings leave the residence and wouldn’t comply with police commands to leave the residence, according to the release. A standoff ensued.

“Nelson physically resisted officers’ attempts to place him in custody,” the release stated. “He began to retrieve a handgun while being taken into custody, however the officers successfully disarmed him.”