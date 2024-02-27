Man arrested nearly 2 years after shooting
A man is in police custody following a shooting dating back nearly two years ago.
A man is in police custody following a shooting dating back nearly two years ago.
One person was killed and over 20 others were wounded on Wednesday.
Shadowfax, one of the largest logistics service providers to hyper-local and on-demand delivery businesses in India, has raised $100 million in a new funding round as it clocks an yearly growth of 35%. TPG NewQuest led Shadowfax's Series E financing round, which includes some secondary transactions, the startup said on Tuesday. TechCrunch reported last year that TPG NewQuest was evaluating an investment in Shadowfax.
Chris Paul hasn’t played since he fractured his hand on Jan. 5.
An interview on the podcast "Social Proof" opened up a conversation about what the "bare minimum" is for a healthy relationship.
Clark aired his contract grievances and reportedly has a new deal.
UnitedHealth Group's Change Healthcare subsidiary is expected to have a "material update" as early as Tuesday following a major ransomware attack that's now on its fifth straight day and stalling care around the country.
For a limited time, you can earn Southwest's Companion Pass with three Southwest Airlines credit cards.
Stocks are stacking up gains again after Nvidia results sparked a global rally that has the chipmaker eyeing a $2 trillion valuation.
The family of a missing American couple whose yacht was hijacked by three escaped prisoners in Grenada is still holding out hope that they’ll be found alive even as police say they are probably dead.
The next-gen Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door shown in these spy photos appear to be an EV with styling based on the Vision AMG concept car.
BYD sold more than 3 million electric cars globally in 2023, beating out rival Tesla.
After three and a half years, Amazon's page for the camera now says, "We don't know when or if this item will be back in stock." Which, given that Amazon bought Ring back in 2018, is a pretty solid indicator that the bell has tolled for this little gadget. At its core, the Ring Car Cam promised more than mere surveillance; it aimed to be an always-connected sentinel on wheels — an extension of the home security ecosystem into the automotive space.
My stomach is still in knots from the Intuitive Machines landing livestream. Intuitive Machines' first lander, called Odysseus, softly touched down on the south pole region of the moon around 5:23 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, bringing to a close an eight-day journey and years of hard work. There was a brief period after landing when mission controllers waited to reestablish communications with the spacecraft.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
Calming an upset baby in a carseat is hard, but Nissan's Iruyo and Baby Iruyo can help.
The Philadelphia superstar wants to renegotiate but lacks the leverage to meaningfully rework his contract.
Meta has dropped its lawsuit against Israeli web-scraping company Bright Data, after losing a key claim in its case a few weeks ago. The social networking giant has a history of waging war against companies that scrape data from its websites and apps, and Bright Data was among the latest to face a legal attack. Rather than continue to fight this case, Meta has now dropped the lawsuit, court filings indicate.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Google is hopeful it will soon be able to "unpause" the ability of its multimodal generative AI tool, Gemini, to depict people, per DeepMind founder, Demis Hassabis. Google suspended the Gemini capability last week after users pointed out the tool was producing historically incongruous images, such as depicting the U.S. Founding Fathers as a diverse group of people, rather than only white men. Instead he suggested the issue was caused by Google failing to identify instances when users are basically after what he described as a "universal depiction."