Man arrested after nearly scaling 54-story Ritz-Carlton in downtown L.A.

6
Nathan Solis
·1 min read
The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott in downtown Los Angeles in March 2020. A man has been arrested Tuesday after climbing near the top of the 54-story Ritz-Carlton. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott in downtown Los Angeles in March 2020. A man has been arrested Tuesday after climbing near the top of the 54-story Ritz-Carlton. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

A man has been arrested after climbing near the top of the 54-story Ritz-Carlton skyscraper in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The person was reported climbing the hotel-condo tower shortly before 9 a.m., according to Officer Melissa Podany, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Video posted on Twitter showed an antiabortion banner hung on the side of the Ritz-Carlton and what appears to be a person standing outside the building.

He was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m., according to the LAPD.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

