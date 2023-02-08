Man arrested on nine Union County warrants, four Baker County warrants

Feb. 8—IMBLER — A man was arrested on nine Union County warrants and four Baker County warrants on Monday, Feb. 6, after law enforcement responded to a call in Imbler.

Union County Sheriff's Deputy Tad Butcher was dispatched to a call about a domestic disturbance in Imbler just before 3:30 p.m., according to the probable cause declaration. Steven McBride, 41, address unknown, was reported to be one of the individuals involved in the situation and dispatch advised Butcher that McBride had left in a tan Ford truck.

While on route, Butcher reportedly received a call from an individual who had seen a tan truck leaving Imbler and driving toward Grays Corner Road. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and ignoring stop signs, according to the probable cause declaration.

According to his report, Butcher found tire tracks heading up to Mount Harris while attempting to locate the truck. He alerted Sheriff Cody Bowen and dispatch before searching for McBride.

Bowen joined Butcher and the pair continued to follow the tracks in the snow until they saw McBride walking down the road toward them, the declaration stated. Butcher detained McBride and he was eventually transported to the Union County Jail.

McBride was arrested on 13 different warrants from Union and Baker counties, according to the probable cause declaration.

Two of the Union County warrants were secret indictments, according to court records. The first secret indictment warrant was for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree theft and second-degree theft. The second secret indictment warrant was for first-degree attempted assault, attempted assault of a public safety officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, third-degree escape and recklessly endangering another person.

The remaining seven Union County warrants were fore failure to appear, according to court records. Original charges included various counts of second-degree theft, fourth-degree assault, first-degree theft, identity theft, second-degree forgery, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, third-degree escape, recklessly endangering another person, second-degree escape, first-degree failure to appear and first-degree forgery.

All four of the warrants out of Baker County were for failure to appear, according to court documents. The warrants included failure to appear on original charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and first-degree theft; failure to appear on original charges of one count of first-degree failure to appear and two counts of second-degree failure to appear; failure to appear on an original charge of initiating a false report; and failure to appear on an original charge of second-degree theft.

McBride is represented by court-appointed counsel — La Grande attorney general James Schaeffer — and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 17.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.