Man arrested in North Augusta after off-duty officer calls in shooting near E. Martintown Road

Mar. 23—A man is in police custody following a shooting near East Martintown Road in North Augusta on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., police officers responded to the Breckenridge Villas II apartment complex in reference to shots fired.

"We had an off-duty officer that heard the gunshots and called it in," said Lt. Tim Thornton with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Responding officers were able to locate the male suspect and make an arrest without incident.

There were no injuries, and no victims have been identified. It is unknown how many gunshots were fired.

"We are still trying to determine the motive behind what was going on," Thornton said.

The shooting was not connected to domestic violence or any other violent crime, he said.

Public safety is continuing with the investigation.