Man arrested for notable DWI is local doctor

Breanna Edelstein, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·2 min read

Jul. 14—SALEM, N.H. — The man arrested for DWI and other charges days after crashing into a Salem home and seriously injuring a 5-year-old girl is a local doctor.

Dr. Scott Dowd, 37, of Salem, New Hampshire, specializes in interventional spine and pain medicine, according to his profile on the website of Lawrence General Hospital, with which he is affiliated.

Dowd was arrested by Salem police Tuesday and stands accused of drunkenly crashing his car into the home Saturday, leaving Giuliana Tutrone critically injured.

Both were rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, police said, but the girl was airlifted to a Boston hospital for emergency surgery. Her family has described traumatic injuries to her face and neck.

On Wednesday, Lawrence General issued a statement regarding Dowd's arrest.

"Our heart goes out to the injured young girl and her family as all of us are keeping them top of mind during her recovery," the statement begins.

It does not name Dowd, but goes on to say, "LGH is aware of the arrest and criminal charges issued on July 13, against a provider whose affiliations include LGH."

Dowd will not be practicing at LGH "while we investigate this personnel matter," according to the statement.

A profile about Dowd on the hospital's website says his primary office is Orthopedics Northeast, located at 323 Lowell Street in Andover. A secondary office is listed at 29 Stiles Road in Salem, New Hampshire.

Police records show he is now charged with first-degree assault on a victim under 13 with serious bodily injury, aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious bodily injury and three counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

First responders received multiple 911 calls near 16 Silver Brook Road — about a mile from Dowd's own home — at about 2 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said early on that speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.

