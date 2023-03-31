Man arrested in Oakleaf for being accused of exposing himself to a 15-year-old

A 19-year-old man, Landon Hillman, was arrested for be accused of exposing himself to a teenage girl.

On March 27, a girl reported that a man exposed himself to her in the Eagle Landing area.

Clay County detectives linked this case to a similar case that happened days prior to this incident.

Both victims gave a similar description of the suspect.

After a thorough investigation, they arrested Hillman.

He is currently in jail waiting on his arraignment.

He is being charged with lewd exhibition.

They also were able to connect Hillman with another case on the same act.

Clay County Sheriff Cook asks if anyone has any information they can call at 904-264-6512.

