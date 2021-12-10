Man arrested in Oct. 24 Akron crash that killed Keera Bradley

Akron Police are investigating the shooting death of a man Friday afternoon in a car on Andrus Street.

Police have arrested a 35-year-old Akron man and charged him in connection with the Oct. 24 death of Keera Bradley, who died in a car crash following an Akron police stop.

Kenny James Clinton Jr., with an address of Marcy Street in Akron, was arraigned Thursday in Akron Municipal Court and charged with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, willful fleeing and hit skip, all felon.

Clinton was arrested without incident about 3 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of Marcy Street. The U.S. Marshal's Northeast Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force made the arrest, acting on information from Akron Police detectives.

Clinton was taken to Summit County Jail following his municipal court arraignment.

Bradley, 23, was thrown from a blue BMW after it crashed after driving away from an Akron police traffic stop. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Akron police said they stopped the BMW shortly after midnight Oct. 24 for a moving violation at Cole Avenue and Marcy Street. The BMW rapidly drove away when officers left their cruisers and were walking up to the car, police said.

Akron police said they tried to catch up to the BMW but lost sight of it, then shortly learned of a vehicle crash in the 1200 block of Andrus Street, a largely residential neighborhood in South Akron. The BMW driver was not at the scene.

