Man arrested in October shooting death of 17-year-old

Police have made an arrest in the October shooting death of a 17-year-old.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, Antwuan Berry, 26, was arrested Wednesday in Beechview in the 1700 block of Broadway Ave., the location where Clayton Tierney was found shot in the head on Oct. 26.

Tierney later died at a hospital.

Berry is charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, persons not to possess a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license.

He is in the Allegheny County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as information becomes available.