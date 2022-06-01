Man arrested after officer hit with car door during traffic stop, police say

A man was arrested for hitting a police officer with his car door during a traffic stop.

On May 31 at approximately 4:00 PM, a Memphis Police Department (MPD) officer saw a Chevrolet Impala ignore a red light at the intersection of Mt Moriah Road and American Way.

MPD performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and smelled marijuana coming from the car, police said.

The police officer asked the driver, Dominique Gause, to step out of the car, and Gause refused.

When the officer attempted to remove Gause from the vehicle, Gause put the vehicle in drive, sped off at a high rate of speed, and hit the officer with the front door of the Impala, according to an affidavit.

Gause went through a Mt Moriah Auto Sales parking lot and almost hit two employees standing outside.

MPD deployed stop sticks, flattening a rear tire, police said.

During the pursuit, Gause made erratic lane changes and went into the emergency lane multiple times.

Before Gause stopped, he threw a bag from the car on I-240.

The bag was recovered and contained marijuana and digital scales, police said.

Police also said a loaded black Diamond semi-automatic rifle was also recovered from the vehicle.

The license plate was registered to a 2008 Nissan Rogue, according to an affidavit.

Dominique Gause was charged with Disregarding a Red Light, Aggravated Assault, Intentionally Evading Arrest in an Automobile, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering with/Fabricating Evidence, Violation of Financial Law, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment, and Violation of Vehicle Registration.

The vehicle was towed to the city lot.

Gause is due in court on Jun. 2.

