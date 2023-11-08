Man who was arrested after officer-involved shooting in Lewiston now in custody in Spokane

Nov. 8—LEWISTON — A 32-year-old man is in custody in Spokane on a $1 million arrest warrant related to an officer-involved shooting last week in the Lewiston Orchards, according to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office.

Blake Chlumsky is awaiting extradition to be returned to Nez Perce County. He was taken to Spokane for medical treatment, according to the prosecutor's office.

According to a news release from Idaho State Police, the shooting took place at 2 a.m. Thursday at the roundabout on Powers Avenue, 14th Street and Thain Road after Chlumsky allegedly refused to submit to a traffic stop. There was an exchange of gunfire between him and a Lewiston police officer until the suspect's vehicle stopped and medical aid was provided. He was initially taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Idaho State Police's District 2 have been assigned to investigate the incident. The detectives form an "Officer-Involved Critical Incident Task Force," according to ISP.