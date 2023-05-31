Man arrested after officer-involved shooting

May 31—Monday's incident in which a Curry County Sheriff's deputy discharged his firearm began as a vehicle pursuit and ended in a foot pursuit, Sheriff Mike Reeves said Tuesday.

New Mexico State Police (NMSP) released a report Tuesday that the driver of the vehicle was Jonathon Sullivan of Clovis. Sullivan, 31, eventually crashed into a parked car on North Rencher St around 2 a.m. Monday.

He then fled the area, and during the foot pursuit, the deputy discharged his duty weapon. Sullivan was not shot and continued to run from law enforcement.

Sullivan was later located hiding inside a vehicle on North Rencher.

According to the release from NMSP, it took numerous attempts to get Sullivan to exit. Agents had to breach the vehicle and then placed Sullivan under arrest without further incident.

According to the release, Sullivan was booked at the Curry County Detention Center on an active felony arrest warrant for assault on a peace officer. Sullivan will also be charged with:

1. Aggravated assault on a peace officer, three counts.

2. Aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer.

3. Resisting/evading a law enforcement officer

4. Failure to report a vehicle accident

NMSP did not release the names of the deputies involved. They are working to determine the events leading up to the shooting by collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

Neither Sullivan nor law enforcement personnel sustained any injuries.

