Man arrested after officers track stolen iPhone to his location, MPD says

A stolen iPhone led to the arrest of a man accused of a carjacking at a gas station earlier this week, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a robbery at Z-Market on Perkins Road and found that a man had his car stolen after two people approached him with handguns, police said.

Police said that the robbers left with the man’s 2017 Nissan Altima along with his iPhone, wallet, ID and $300 in cash.

Surveillance video showed that the robbers got out of a red Jeep Grand Cherokee before approaching the man and leaving with his car, police said.

The man told police that he could track his iPhone, leading officers to a Dollar General store on the 2900 block of Lamar Avenue. That location is about four miles from the carjacking.

Officers found two passengers inside the Jeep Grand Cherokee, who were identified as Julius Williams and Jamarcus Nelson, police said. A third person was inside the store, identified as Adair, and later arrested.

Adair later told investigators that he was one of the robbers who approached a man at the Z-Market and stole his Altima, police said.

He is charged with carjacking, aggravated robbery and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, records show.

The other two people connected to the carjacking do not appear to have been arrested, records show.

