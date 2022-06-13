Man arrested in Olympia after reports of car damage at a local church on Saturday

Several people called the police on Saturday afternoon, reporting that a man was damaging cars in the parking lot of Saint Michael Parish after being removed from the church.

Olympia police Lt. Paul Lower said police were dispatched at around 2:15 p.m. on June 11 to the church, where a man was reportedly in the parking lot shirtless, screaming and kicking cars. At least eight cars were damaged.

When officers arrived, the man had already left on foot. Police caught up to the man, who Lower said may have been suffering a mental health episode. He was arrested and booked into OPD jail on suspicion of property damage.