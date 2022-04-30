Man arrested after one injured in 2020 shooting, records show

A man is behind bars after a shooting that occurred in 2020.

Charles Jackson, 37, was charged with a criminal attempt first-degree murder and employ of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony after allegedly getting into a fight with a man that turned into a shooting, records show.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded just after 10 p.m. on July 21, 2020, to an aggravated assault in the 800 block of Boston Street, the affidavit said.

The victim said that he was involved in an ongoing text argument with a man known to him as “King Kush Jackson” and that the two agreed to meet in the 2200 block of Lamar Avenue to fight.

According to reports, the victim said he met Jackson at the Lamar Avenue location where they fought.

It was then that the suspect, later identified as Charles Jackson, allegedly pulled out a black handgun and began shooting at the victim, an affidavit said.

The victim said he had to jump over a rail where he fell about 10 feet to the ground below and as he was trying to run away, Jackson allegedly shot him in the left ankle and left bicep.

Jackson continued to allegedly shoot at the victim as he ran away and Jackson shot at the victim about 10 times during the incident.

Jackson was developed as a person of interest throughout the investigation, officials said.

The victim was shown a six-person lineup of men and identified Jackson as the person that shot him.

Jackson is due in court on May 2.