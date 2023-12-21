Man arrested in one of two unrelated, back-to-back Tallahassee homicides

"It appears as though the suspect shot into the apartment..."

The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested a 21-year-old Havana man in connection with one of two unrelated back-to-back murders Monday night.

In a Thursday morning announcement, TPD said it has charged Za'Mond Durant with homicide.

Investigators say Durant "forcibly entered" the apartment of a woman at Camden Place Apartments, located on North Mission Road.

When they arrived after getting calls about gunshots, police found the body of a man named Craig Baker, Jr., who had been shot in the back of the head and chest inside an apartment.

"It appears as though the suspect (first) shot into the apartment from the doorway," investigators said, adding that they later determined that Durant shot Baker twice, including "in the back of the head, after Baker was likely incapacitated, while standing over his body."

Durant, who police say has been the suspect in past domestic violence cases, was the father of the woman's unborn child. She reportedly fled the apartment and sought help when Durant barged into the apartment.

"As (the victim) was screaming for help, she heard several gunshots come from the area of her apartment," investigators said.

In the subsequent investigation, "detectives collected physical and electronic evidence that helped them identify Durant as the suspect and develop probable cause for his arrest," according to TPD.

So far this year, 24 people have been killed and at least 71 injured in 86 serious shootings in the capital city and county, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence.

The Mission Road shooting was one of two fatal shootings Monday. Two-and-a-half hours earlier, police found the body of a man who was shot to death in the front yard of a home on Keith Street.

Arianna Otero is the City Solutions Reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact her via email at AOtero@tallahassee.com or on X at @ari_v_otero.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Man charged in shooting death at north Tallahassee apartment complex