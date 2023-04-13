Man arrested on online sex charge

Apr. 13—CATLETTSBURG — A 44-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Robert Thompson, of Catlettsburg, was charged with possession of matter portraying a child in a sexual performance less than 12 years of age following an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children unit.

The investigation revealed Thompson was uploading child sexual abuse materials at a home in the 1500 block of Daves Lane, according to court records.

KSP performed a search, turning electronic devices used in the uploading, records show.

Thompson admitted he'd been downloading and viewing child sexual abuse materials, adding that when he heard officers at the door, he thought about deleting his cache but decided against it, records show.