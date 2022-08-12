Man arrested after opening fire at MARTA station, terrorizing Atlanta neighborhood, police say

Police say a man who fired a rifle at an Atlanta train station after terrorizing a neighborhood for a week has been arrested.

On Monday evening, police say 21-year-old Alim Bridges was caught on camera shooting off his rifle in the parking lot at the Inman Park MARTA station.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke to neighbors in Reynoldstown Wednesday, who said the man had been walking around the neighborhood with a rifle for more than a week.

MARTA police were able to locate and arrest Bridges at the Hamilton E. Homes station on Thursday.

“I want to commend our Criminal Investigations Unit for their outstanding work in identifying and locating this suspect,” said MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher. “MARTA has an extensive network of cameras throughout the system and a near perfect record of apprehending suspects by our officers. We will always work to hold violators accountable for their actions.”

Bridges was charged with two counts of reckless conduct and discharging a firearm near a public highway or street. He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Police have not released any details on Bridges’ motives.

