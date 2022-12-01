Man arrested after Oregon State Police trooper hit by wrong-driver on I-5

Interstate 5 was closed for over an hour on Wednesday night after a wrong-way driver allegedly crashed intentionally into an Oregon State Police patrol car near Jefferson.

State police said that around 10:20 p.m. troopers were pursuing an SUV driven by a male that had been driving recklessly while traveling southbound on I-5.

The SUV made an erratic U-turn, began driving northbound in the southbound lanes, and rammed into an OSP vehicle, according to state police.

Both the driver and trooper were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The SUV driver was arrested and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at 2:30 p.m. He faces charges for allegedly assaulting a public safety officer, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon State Police trooper injured, driver arrested after I-5 crash