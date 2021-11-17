Man arrested in Osceola triple homicide investigation now faces murder charges

The man previously described as a “person of interest” in Tuesday’s triple homicide at a Buenaventura Lakes apartment complex is now facing as many as 20 criminal charges, including three counts of first-degree murder, according to Osceola County jail records.

Kevin Christopher Torres, 41, also faces charges including grand theft auto, burglary, home invasion with a firearm, aggravated child abuse, kidnapping, destruction of evidence and abuse of a dead body.

The investigation began before 7 a.m. Tuesday, when Osceola deputy sheriffs responded to the complex on Gardner Lane and Royal Palm Drive and found two people shot to death in an apartment, then a third body inside another apartment, Sheriff Marcos López said.

López said Torres was identified by a witness.

Later, law enforcement in Orange County encountered Torres just before noon in a car López said had been stolen.

After an hours-long standoff near Texas and South Rio Grande avenues, during which SWAT members attempted to talk him out of the vehicle, Torres fired at officers before being arrested about 2 p.m., López said.

The Osceola sheriff didn’t say whether anyone fired back at Torres but said no one was injured in the gunfire.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries the Sheriff’s Office described as “not related to his interaction with law enforcement.” The agency said it had no other suspects in the killings

The Sheriff’s Office has not publicly identified any victims in the case, revealed how they were killed or indicated what the motive may have been. López said two of the victims were adults and a third was a teenager.

The agency has also not yet released records related to Torres’ arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.