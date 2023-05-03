Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace is ‘avid hunter’ with ‘issues’

Mr Huber with one of his dogs at Crufts in 2014

A 59-year-old man who was arrested outside Buckingham Palace suspected of throwing shotgun cartridges over the gates was an avid hunter and dog breeder from Cumbria, it has emerged.

David Huber is understood to be the person detained in connection with the incident that took place on Tuesday night. Neighbours at his idyllic £500,000 property in Cumbria described him as a “good man” who had issues.

Neighbours at the remote farmhouse confirmed that Mr Huber had travelled down to London on the day of the incident.

Mr Huber describes himself as an experienced gun dog breeder and trainer of Hungarian Vizslas. On his social media profiles, he claims he has been an “avid hunter” since he was a small boy.

On the day Elizabeth II died he posted a picture of the late monarch on Facebook and wrote: “It’s a massive loss to us all.”

He lives in a remote stone farmhouse overlooking the Cumbrian fells and is understood to own around 23 Vizslas which he regularly posts about online.

‘He’s a very good dog man’

A group of neighbours, who said they were looking after the dogs while he was away, congregated outside his home on Wednesday afternoon.

One person, who did not wish to be named, said: “David is a good man.

“He’s a very good dog man but he has his issues. He has problems. Let’s just say we’re not surprised this has happened.

“It’s not really for us to comment any further. We’re shocked there’s so much interest in what he’s alleged to have done.

“We suppose it’s because of the Coronation.”

In a briefing on Wednesday morning, Scotland Yard said it had carried out a controlled explosion on a man’s backpack after he told officers it should be handled with care.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said that the man had approached officers asking to see a soldier at around 7.15pm on Tuesday.

When the officers said that was not possible, the man allegedly began throwing shotgun cartridges over the gates of Buckingham Palace.

He was searched and allegedly found to be in possession of a lock knife, and was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife and ammunition.

Mr Adelekan said the suspect was detained within seconds and arrested within five minutes.

The suspicious bag that was found held two passports, a phone, wallet, keys, bank cards, a laptop case, a picture of a child, and a large brown letter, according to The Sun.

There was also a copy of the book The Happiness Advantage by Shawn Achor, a Harvard lecturer.

A video circulating on social media shows a man being handcuffed at the railings outside the palace before being walked backwards by three uniformed police officers.

The suspect has now undergone a mental health assessment and has been deemed fit to be interviewed.

Scotland Yard has said the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

It is understood that neither the King nor Queen were in residence at the palace at the time of the incident, which took place in advance of the first full processional timed rehearsal for the Coronation.

