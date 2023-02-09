Man arrested on outstanding warrants

Feb. 8—An Odessa man accused of beating up his common-law wife while she was holding a baby back in October was arrested Monday on outstanding warrants issued in connection with the case.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a 25-year-old Esmond Drive resident called 911 around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 12 to report Yorlenis Feliciano Rodriguez, 30, had assaulted her and threatened to kill her.

When officers arrived, the woman told officers Rodriguez became upset when she confronted him about using drugs and punched her multiple times in the face and slapped her back, all while she was holding her baby boy, the report stated.

She also told the officers when she said she was going to call police, Rodriguez grabbed a gun, told her he was going to kill her and left, the report stated.

An officer indicated in his report he saw the woman's left eye was red and swollen and a hand print was outlined on her back.

Warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangering a child were issued at that time.

Rodriguez was booked into the Ector County jail Monday and he remains there on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold and surety bonds totaling $50,000.