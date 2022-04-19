Man arrested for over 25 charges after allegedly stealing charger, other items, records show

A man is behind bars after stealing a car and several hundreds of dollars.

Danyell Craft, 40, is charged with four counts of theft of property, 11 counts of identity theft, 11 counts of fraud and burglary of a car.

On Nov. 11, a victim reported that her wallet was stolen from her gym bag at the swimming pool area of the YMCA on Quince Road. The gym bag contained her wallet with her driver’s license and credit cards, a release said.

The total value of the property taken was $20, the affidavit.

On Nov. 11, the victim’s stolen Capital One Visa credit card was used at Walgreens on Quince Road for over $200.

According to the affidavit, the suspect attempted to use the credit card two other times but those charges were declined. The suspect also attempted to use the victim’s Chase Sapphire credit card over six times and all charges were declined.

On March 14, a complainant reported that his Hertz rental car was stolen, a 2020 black Dodge Charger from the Sheraton Hotel located on Main Street, an affidavit said.

On April 15, a victim reported that her purse was stolen from her unlocked 2004 Nissan X-terra while it was parked in the United States Postal Service (USPS) office parking lot located on Austin Peay Highway.

According to records, the purse had various credit cards, a driver’s license, $200 in cash and assorted paperwork, which totaled to about $300.

On April 18, Mt. Moriah Station Task Force Officers responded to a suspicious person call at USPS on Park Avenue.

The caller stated there was a black Dodge Charger in the parking lot occupied by two men that had been on the lot for a long time, records show.

Officers located the charger and detained the driver, who was Craft, and the front passenger.

Officers checked the VIN number of the charger and showed that it was stolen.

During the car inventory, a Bank of America check for $10,000, a Tennessee driver’s license and a paper with some of the victims’ names and passwords were written down, the affidavit said.

Story continues

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Craft and the passenger were taken in for further investigation, the release said.

The passenger waived his rights and told investigators he knew the car was stolen and was with craft at various times when he broke into cars but said he did not participate, the release said.

Investigators advised Craft of his rights and he waived them.

He admitted to stealing the black Dodge Charger, stealing the gym bag at the YMCA and using the victim’s stolen credit cards.

He is due in court on April 20.