Man arrested with over $5M worth of meth in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested with a copious amount of methamphetamine — amounting to a street value of over $5 million — during a traffic stop in Emery County Sunday, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Steven Brian Esquivias, 26, of California, was arrested for the charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (second-degree felony) and speeding — 100 mph or over (infraction).

On Feb. 18, a UHP trooper was sitting on I-70 when they spotted a white Toyota Corolla traveling at an excessive speed. The Corolla was reportedly going 101 mph in an 80 mph zone.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop and found one person in the car, later identified as Esquivias.

According to the statement of probable cause, the trooper noticed two tote bags in the back seat labeled with numbers.

Esquivias was driving a rented car, the trooper said, though Esquivias reportedly claimed a friend had rented the car for him, and Esquivias did not have a renter’s contract with him.

The trooper then had Esquivias come to the patrol car due to suspicion of criminal activity. According to the trooper, Esquivias “appeared to be extremely nervous,” breathing very heavily as if he was going to hyperventilate.

After getting consent from Esquivias to search the car, the trooper found “four large totes full of a white crystal substance,” the affidavit states, which later measured out to 260 pounds of methamphetamine.

The street value of this amount of methamphetamine is $5-$7.5 million, according to police.

Esquivias was booked into Emery County Jail on the charges previously stated. The State Bureau of Investigation has since taken over the case.

No further information is available at this time.

