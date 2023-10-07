Man arrested for over $6,000 worth of stolen sneakers, clothing in Orange County

A suspect was arrested Thursday for allegedly selling thousands of dollars worth of stolen sneakers and clothing in Irvine.

The suspect was identified as Harold Carter, 36, from San Bernardino, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Detectives said Carter had allegedly purchased stolen merchandise which he then resold to customers at his clothing store.

During the arrest, officers discovered over $6,200 worth of stolen shoes, clothing and accessories at Carter’s retail shop.

Images of the stolen goods include a large stack of pricey sneakers from Nike, including Dunk Lows and Air Jordans.

The items were confiscated and returned to the shops they were taken from, authorities said.

Nearly $200,000 worth of stolen items discovered in L.A. bust

Carter was arrested and booked at the Orange County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.