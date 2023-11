A 32-year-old man has been arrested following a death near a tower block in Glasgow.

Police said they received a report of the death of a 33-year-old man in the Kirkton Avenue area of Knightswood at about 21:10 on Thursday.

A cordon was in place at the base of the tower block and officers remained at the scene on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said inquiries into the incident were continuing.