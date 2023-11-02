Man arrested over 'Manchester Arena bomber' costume

An arrest has been made following reports of a man seen on social media dressed as the Manchester Arena bomber.

North Yorkshire Police said it had "received complaints about a man wearing an offensive costume depicting murderer Salman Abedi".

The force said a man was arrested on 1 November on suspicion of using a public communication network to send offensive messages and other offences.

He remained in police custody, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson added.

Abedi was responsible for the deaths of 22 people in the suicide attack at Manchester Arena on 22 May 2017.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.