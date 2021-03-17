Man arrested over plot to kill Whitmer, Pelosi and Biden to start ‘a new revolution’
A Michigan man has been arrested for an alleged plot to kill governor Gretchen Whitmer, as well as Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, and US president Joe Biden.
Authorities arrested Joshua Docter, of Holland, Michigan, on Tuesday, following the discovery of death threats made against the three Democratic politicians on social media platform iFunny.
According to the FBI, “In those posts, Docter stated he would use a gun to shoot and kill the elected officials and would ‘be the catalyst’ for a new American revolution.”
The 21 year-old handed himself in after terrorism-related charges were filed in Holland District Court on Monday by the state’s attorney general.
According to court filings, he was charged with one count of threat of terrorism and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. Both felonies come with prison terms of 20 years if found guilty.
Announcing the charges, Michigan state attorney general Dana Nessel offered a reminder that “threatening elected officials is against the law”.
“My office will prosecute those who attempt to intimidate or terrorise our state and federal leaders,” said Ms Nessel.
She added the charges were brought against Mr Docter following a tip-off to the FBI about Mr Docter’s death threats against Ms Whitmer, Ms Pelosi and Mr Biden in recent weeks.
“I appreciate the thorough investigative work by the FBI and Michigan State Police on this case,” Ms Nessel added, “and I consider it another excellent example of showcasing the dedication that those working in law enforcement have to protecting the public.”
The FBI added that “Docter also had information on how to make a bomb and where to find the necessary materials on his smart phone.”
It follows death threats allegedly made against Ms Pelosi during the Capitol riot on 6 January, during which supporters of former US president Donald Trump and conspiracy theorists carried firearms and other weapons into the Capitol complex
Ms Whitmer, meanwhile, was the target of a failed far-right plot to kidnap her in the run-up to November’s presidential election. All eight men involved in the failed effort were afterwards arrested on terrorism charges.
Additional reporting by Reuters.