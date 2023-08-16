Man arrested in connection to PSNI data leak

A man has been arrested by detectives investigating criminality linked to a major data breach at the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

A 39-year-old man has been detained after he was arrested on suspicion of collection of information likely to be of use to terrorists.

The arrest was made by officers following a search in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Andy Hill, Detective Chief Superintendent, said: “We are working tirelessly to address the risk posed to officers and staff. Today’s search operation, and subsequent arrest, is just one piece of a large-scale operation.

“We will continue in our efforts to disrupt criminal activity associated with this Freedom of Information data breach and to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe.”

Worst security breach in the region’s history

Last week, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) revealed a document had mistakenly been shared online in response to a Freedom of Information request which included the names of about 10,000 officers and staff.

Details released included the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit they work in.

This week, Simon Byrne, the PSNI Chief Constable, said he believed the information was in the hands of dissident republicans.

It followed the posting of documents from the leak on a wall near a Sinn Fein office in Belfast.

Many officers have expressed concern for their safety in Northern Ireland, where police are under threat from terrorists - with the current level of threat assessed as severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.

Earlier this year, dissident republicans were blamed for the attempted murder of John Caldwell, a senior PSNI detective.

