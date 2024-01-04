Man arrested over rape near McDonald's

A woman was raped close to a McDonald's in Queensway

A man has been arrested over the rape of a woman near a McDonald's restaurant.

The attack happened at about 21:00 GMT near Ford Fields in Queensway, Leamington, on Wednesday.

A 29-year-old male was apprehended shortly afterwards. He remains in custody.

Warwickshire Police said the woman, in her 20s, was being supported and the public could expect a heightened uniformed police presence.

Det Ch Insp David Andrews urged anyone who witnessed the events to come forward and said any information could help the investigation.

"We recognise [this incident] will be of great concern to the local community," he said.

Residents told BBC Radio CWR a force helicopter was hovering above the area for several hours on Wednesday night.

Officers previously said a large cordon was in place but there was not believed to be a wider threat to the community.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X, and Instagram, Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk