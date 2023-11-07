Man arrested over sexual assault at town park

A man has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted at a park in Derbyshire.

Police said the woman told officers she was assaulted and had sexual comments made to her at West Park, off Wilsthorpe Road, in Long Eaton, at about 15:15 GMT on Monday.

A 33-year-old man was detained in connection with the incident.

Derbyshire Police has urged any witnesses to make contact.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.