Man arrested over street disturbance death in Rutherglen

Stuart McGeachie died after the incident last month

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged over the death of another man following a street disturbance in South Lanarkshire.

Stuart McGeachie, 38, was assaulted in Rutherglen's Farmeloan Road on 26 October before making his way to a nearby flat where he died.

The arrested man will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on 10 November.

Police Scotland are continuing their investigations and want anyone with information to contact them.

Det Ch Insp John Morrison said: "Our thoughts remain with Stuart's family and friends at this very difficult time.

"We would like to thank the public for their help so far with our inquiries."

At the time of Mr McGeachie's death detectives said they wanted to speak to a group of youths on bikes or scooters who were in the area.

Separately, a 39-year-old man was arrested and charged in October with carrying an offensive weapon in a public place in connection to the incident.

Alexander McGeachie, from Rutherglen, made no plea to the single charge when he appeared in court on 26 October.

Mr McGeachie was assaulted in Farmeloan Road in Rutherglen