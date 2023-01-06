Man arrested after overdose death in Stanly County, sheriff’s office says

A man has been arrested following a deadly overdose, the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post on Friday.

Detectives with the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Narcotics Division determined that Gary Demetrius Crump Jr. was a suspect.

On Jan. 6, Crump was arrested in Stanly County and charged with second-degree murder and death by distribution.

Crump will have his first court appearance on Jan. 17.

Authorities have not released any information about the victim at this time.

