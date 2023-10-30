Man arrested after overnight joyride on forklift ends in gate-crashing on Sacramento bike trail

Police pursued a man who took a forklift for a midnight ride Sunday around East Sacramento and eventually arrested him after the industrial equipment crashed through and dragged away a gate on a bike trail.

Officers saw the 47-year-old man cruising in a forklift on Fair Oaks Boulevard in Carmichael and attempted to stop him to no avail, the Sacramento Police Department said Monday morning.

The suspect eventually steered the machinery onto a bike trail and crashed through a gate near Glenn Hall Park in River Park, police said. The man kept driving with the gate toward the Howe River Access Point where he eventually stopped and surrendered to officers, police said.

Police are still investigating the incident — officers aren’t sure how the suspect obtained the forklift. The location where the forklift started was at a Campus Commons construction site on Fair Oaks Boulevard and Howe Avenue.

Still, the man was arrested on suspicion of evading and resisting arrest, as well as vandalism, police said.

According to jail records, he was released Monday morning. An arraignment for the case was not immediately known, but court records showed the man failed to appear for an unrelated misdemeanor case on Oct. 16.