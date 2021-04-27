Man arrested after overnight standoff with Manchester police

Apr. 27—MANCHESTER — An attempt by officers to take a New Hampshire man into custody at a local hotel Monday night devolved into an hours-long standoff.

Only after three hours of negotiations with police did the man, Jordan Pappalardo, 26, surrender, police said today.

Pappalardo, a resident of Manchester, New Hampshire, was staying at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on Slater Street when police showed up at his room to take him into custody for an extraditable warrant from his home state.

Pappalardo told officers he had a gun and would shoot them, according to police.

Officers created a perimeter around the hotel and evacuated the other guests from their rooms. In the meantime, members of the Capitol Region Emergency Services Team were called to the hotel to communicate with Pappalardo.

Phone contact was made with him and also a 20-year-old woman who was inside the hotel room.

After approximately three hours, police said Pappalardo surrendered willingly and peacefully, and was taken into custody without further incident. The woman was evaluated for injuries.

Pappalardo was charged with interfering with police, second-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree breach of peace, and being a fugitive from justice. He was held in lieu of a $400,000 bond and was scheduled for arraignment in Superior Court today.

