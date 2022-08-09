Man arrested in P.F. Chang's shooting faces charges for another shooting, bank robbery

The man accused of a shooting at P.F. Chang's at La Palmera mall on Monday is facing additional charges in another shooting and a bank robbery from the same day.

Corpus Christi police arrested Anthony Carrington, 42, after the restaurant shooting. Officers initially responded about 3:30 p.m. to the P.F. Chang's at the mall and determined there was a disturbance between two of the restaurant's employees that escalated to a shooting.

The suspect fired at the victim several times before fleeing. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Thirty minutes earlier, officers responded to a shooting at a home near Elizabeth Street and Brownlee Boulevard, where a 39-year-old man was shot and ran to a nearby store for help. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

After the suspect fled from the mall, officers responded to a bank robbery at the 5100 block of South Padre Island Drive, where a man displayed a weapon and demanded money from the teller. The suspect escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police located Carrington in a vehicle in the 700 block of North Staples Street around 4:30 p.m. that day.

Carrington was booked into the Nueces County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated robbery.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Man arrested in P.F. Chang's shooting faces more charges