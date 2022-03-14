Man arrested in pair of robberies that left one person in critical condition Sunday

A man was arrested Sunday in connection with two robberies in Akron that left two people hospitalized, one of them in critical condition.

The 45-year-old suspect was arrested without incident by detectives after he was found sitting inside a vehicle in Akron's West Hill neighborhood.

Also in the car was a 28-year-old man who fled but was apprehended later. He had unrelated, outstanding warrants on file and was charged with obstructing official business and drug paraphernalia.

The 45-year-old was a suspect in an investigation into recent robberies in the area.

Officers responded to a burglary call at around 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Crosby Street. When they arrived, a 67-year-old resident told them he was pistol whipped by an unknown male suspect who he caught crawling through his window. During the home invasion, the burglar reportedly asked, “Where’s the money?" After assaulting the victim, the male suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, credit cards and other items.

The victim was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General and is listed in critical condition.

Police also believe the 45-year-old suspect attacked a 34-year-old man while in the area of Osage Alley and Park Street on Jan. 12. During that incident, a man punched the victim in the face and knocked him to the ground. As the victim lay injured, the man reportedly reached into the the victim's pocket and took cash from his wallet before fleeing.

The victim was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital and briefly hospitalized with a head injury.

The 45-year-old man was taken to Summit County Jail and has been charged with robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and obstructing official business.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Man arrested in pair of Akron robberies that hospitalized 2 people