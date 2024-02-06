Man arrested in Palm Coast after fight over woman escalates to shooting

A fist fight over a woman in the parking lot of a Dollar General escalated into road rage with one man shooting at the other’s vehicle as they drove through Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Victor Smith, 46, from Lexington, South Carolina, was charged with battery, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting or throwing a missile into an occupied vehicle, and the use of a firearm during a felony.

Smith was arrested Sunday and was released Monday from the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility after posting a $96,000 bond.

Deputies responded to a call just after 9 a.m. Sunday about two men fighting outside the Dollar General on Matanzas Woods Parkway, according to the sheriff’s office.

Before deputies arrived, the men got in their vehicles and left.

But a few minutes later, one of the men called 911 to say he was chasing a driver who had fired at his vehicle five times. Two of the bullets struck the vehicle.

Deputies found both cars heading north on U.S. 1 and conducted a high-risk traffic stop without incident.

Smith was first taken to AdventHealth where he refused treatment and then he was transported to the county jail, which the sheriff calls the “Green Roof Inn.”

The investigation determined the fight occurred because the other man was currently living with Smith’s estranged wife, following their separation about five months ago, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This is a perfect example of how personal disputes can turn violent,” said Sheriff Rick Staly in a statement. “While both parties should have walked away, one of them made the poor choice to resolve the dispute with a firearm. That decision landed him a room at the Green Roof Inn.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Palm Coast shooting lands man in jail after fight over woman