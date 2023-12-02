Man arrested for Panola County Murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man allegedly responsible for the murder of a man in Panola County was arrested, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony “A.J.” Flowers was taken into custody by the Batesville Police Department and charged for the November 11 shooting death of a man on Milam Road, west of Batesville.

One found dead after Panola County shooting

According to reports, a person of interest was developed shortly after the shooting.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office says that Flowers was listed as “Wanted” after investigators were able to secure an arrest warrant.

“The PCSO would like to thank the Batesville Police Department and the citizens of Panola County for their assistance,” said the sheriff’s office in a press release.

