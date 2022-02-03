Man arrested for parking in front of Supreme Court returns, does it again

A Michigan man arrested for sitting outside the Supreme Court in his Chevy Tahoe truck four months ago returned Thursday and was again confronted by police. Authorities said the 55-year-old from Kimball earlier appeared to use “concerning language” on social media with regards to his planned visit.

“Dale Paul Melvin, who was arrested in October after he illegally parked in front of the Supreme Court, has returned and parked his Chevy Tahoe in front of the Court again,” U.S. Capitol Hill police tweeted Thursday.

Cops tweeted at 9:46 a.m. that investigators were speaking with Melvin and that the area had been closed off “out of an abundance of caution.”

Dale, 58, was not arrested Thursday. His case from October is still pending. He is charged with failure to obey and assault on a police officer. During that 9:30 a.m. incident, Dale reportedly told law enforcement, “The time for talking is done.”

Capitol police are still investigating Dale’s most recent visit. They also said he’d visited the Capitol Complex in August and used language that drew concern.

Dale had brushes with the law in Michigan, including a domestic abuse charge that resulted in a 93-day jail sentence, according to St. Clair County records

A Facebook page seemingly belonging to Dale indicates a penchant for right-wing politics and guns, as well as a devotion to Christianity. It also includes multiple tributes to veterans.