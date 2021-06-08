Man arrested for parole violation after hours-long standoff

Jun. 8—An Olivehurst man surrendered to law enforcement on Thursday after several hours of negotiations. He was arrested on a warrant for a parole violation and resisting arrest, according to Yuba County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Leslie Williams.

At around 8 a.m. June 3, a deputy spotted Nicholas Ryan Self, 38, in the 5800 block of Riverside Drive, Linda. Upon seeing the deputy, Self ran into a residence on Riverside Drive and refused to exit the house after several hours of negotiations.

The sheriff's office obtained a search warrant to enter the house and just before going inside, several subjects exited the house, but some remained inside. Deputies entered the house and detained another occupant who said Self was in the attic.

At around 11:15 a.m., after announcing that a canine unit would be deployed if he did not come out, Self gave himself up and was taken into custody without incident, Williams said. Self was booked into Yuba County Jail on his parole violation, a new charge of resisting arrest, and separate charges of auto theft and possession of stolen property stemming from an incident in April.

On Friday, Self was arraigned in Yuba County Superior Court on two cases charged against him. He is next scheduled to appear in court on June 16 at 9 a.m. As of late Monday, Self remained in custody on $167,500 bail.