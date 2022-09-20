Man arrested on Peeping Tom charges after police say he spied on college girl and friend in Gwinnett

A Gwinnett County woman is warning about her experience after police arrested a Peeping Tom suspect for watching her and a friend through a window.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville, where the victim, who asked not to be identified, said the whole thing made her feel disgusted.

The victim, who is a college student, was at her home on a quiet Monday night in her home on Morning Dew Place when 53-year-old Pedro Vanegas crept outside her home and spied on she and a friend.

The victim didn’t realize what had happened until she saw Vanegas on her home’s surveillance camera system the next day.

The video helped lead police right to Vanegas.

“Had I see it in the present moment, I would have been fearful for my life,” the victim said. “It makes me kind of sick. He seemed way too comfortable. This probably not his first time.”

It wasn’t until this month that police arrested Vanegas and charged him with two counts of felony Peeping Tom charges.

The victim and her friend realized too late that Vanegas actually lived in their neighborhood.

“You never really know like, who it is or who it could be,” she said.

The victim is speaking out now to make more women aware who may be lurking and watching without them even knowing.

“Sexual harassment, sexual assault, those things happen,” she said. “Those things are real life, and I’m very fortunate to have a case where he was just looking.”

Vanegas is facing four charges including two felony Peeping Tom charges, but is already out on a $96,00 bond.