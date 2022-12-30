Man arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with University of Idaho homicides

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the homicides of four University of Idaho students, according to multiple news outlets and a law enforcement official.

The law enforcement official confirmed to McClatchy’s Washington, D.C., bureau that a person was taken into custody in Pennsylvania in connection with the homicides of Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police and was awaiting extradition, according to a court document obtained by the Idaho Statesman. Online jail records showed that he was in custody at the Monroe County Correctional Facility.

Kohberger is a graduate student in the criminal justice and criminology department at Washington State University in Pullman, according to the university’s website. Pullman is about 10 miles west of Moscow.

He faces a first-degree murder charge, the Associated Press reported.

The four victims in the mass killing at the University of Idaho pose for a photo recently with their two roommates. At top left is Madison Mogen, 21, who is on the shoulders of Kaylee Goncalves, also 21. Ethan Chapin, 20, has his arm around Xana Kernodle, 20, his girlfriend. The roommates are Dylan Mortensen, at left; and Bethany Funke, at right.

KHQ, a Spokane TV station, reported Friday that an unidentified man was arraigned in court on “unknown charges” Friday in Monroe County, Pennsylvania — which is less than a two-hour drive from New York City.

ABC News also reported that the man was arrested Friday morning in the Pocono Mountains and that authorities had followed the man to Pennsylvania.

These reports came minutes after the Moscow Police Department announced that it would hold a news conference at 1 p.m. PST / 2 p.m. MST.

Idaho State Police spokesperson Aaron Snell declined to confirm the arrest when reached by the Idaho.

McClatchy reporter Michael Wilner in Washington, D.C., and Idaho Statesman reporter Kevin Fixler contributed.