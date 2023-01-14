Man arrested in Phoenix on pending homicide charges out of Oklahoma connected to missing girl case

Phoenix police.

A man arrested in Phoenix on Thursday faces pending homicide charges out of Oklahoma in connection with the case of a missing girl.

Ivon Neil Adams III, 36, of Cyril, Oklahoma, was arrested on felony warrants out of Oklahoma about 5 p.m. in the area of 67th Avenue and Camelback Road, according to police. Charging documents on Adams' arrest state he is facing pending first degree murder and child neglect charges in Oklahoma.

On Friday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Adams' arrest as being in connection to the case of missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield of Cyril, a town southwest of Oklahoma City. Arrest records show he is being held in a Maricopa County jail. Adams is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma, the bureau said.

Evidence of the offense, according to court documents, was found on Adams' cellphone.

Authorities said Athena and her 5-year-old sister were in the care of Alysia and Ivon Adams.

SECOND CAREGIVER ARRESTED IN MISSING GIRL INVESTIGATION https://t.co/x4uUPGG7ow — OSBI (@OSBI_OK) January 13, 2023

OSBI special agents arrested Alysia Adams, 31, on Thursday, the bureau said. On Friday, the bureau said Alysia Adams' arrest on two counts of child neglect were also in connection to Athena's case.

Alysia Adams' charges are related to a 5-year-old girl under her and her husband's care who was found by a postal carrier on Wednesday wandering outside the woman's home in Cyril, the bureau said.

Alysia Adams cared for both Athena and Athena's sister, the 5-year-old girl, the bureau said.

OSBI on Thursday also said trash service in Cyril had been suspended "in an effort to find clues" on Athena's whereabouts. Cyril-area surveillance video is also being reviewed by analysts, the bureau said.

An OSBI spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

