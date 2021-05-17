Man Arrested for Physically, Sexually Assaulting Asian Woman in San José
The San José Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man for following an Asian woman to her apartment building, where he later physically and sexually assaulted her.
What happened: Authorities responded to a call of sexual assault on the 300 block of South First Street at around 2:45 a.m. on May 8, the SJPD reported.
Investigators discovered the victim was followed by a man, later identified as Cristobal Fuentes-Melara, to her apartment.
Authorities believe the attack was not racially motivated.
Officers arrested Fuentes-Melara, without incident, hours after being identified on May 10. He is facing rape, aggravated kidnapping and other sexual assault-related charges.
The suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.
Authorities expressed concern that Fuentes-Melara may have assaulted other victims as well, CBS’ Maria Medina reported.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Palacio #4237 of the San José Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4102.
A similar incident happened last week when a homeless man was arrested while sexually assaulting a 67-year-old Asian woman in Fremont, Calif.
Featured Image via SJPD
