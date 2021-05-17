Man Arrested for Physically, Sexually Assaulting Asian Woman in San José

Bryan Ke
·1 min read

The San José Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man for following an Asian woman to her apartment building, where he later physically and sexually assaulted her.

What happened: Authorities responded to a call of sexual assault on the 300 block of South First Street at around 2:45 a.m. on May 8, the SJPD reported.

  • Investigators discovered the victim was followed by a man, later identified as Cristobal Fuentes-Melara, to her apartment.

  • Authorities believe the attack was not racially motivated.

  • Officers arrested Fuentes-Melara, without incident, hours after being identified on May 10. He is facing rape, aggravated kidnapping and other sexual assault-related charges.

  • The suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

  • Authorities expressed concern that Fuentes-Melara may have assaulted other victims as well, CBS’ Maria Medina reported.


Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Palacio #4237 of the San José Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4102.

A similar incident happened last week when a homeless man was arrested while sexually assaulting a 67-year-old Asian woman in Fremont, Calif.

Featured Image via SJPD

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Couple Killed in Shocking Public Murder-Suicide in NYC

‘Go Back to China!’: Real Estate Agent Loses Job After Racist Rant Caught on Camera

'Kawaii' Japanese Biker Revealed to Be 50-Year-Old Man Using FaceApp

TikTok Sued By American Rival Triller For Allegedly Stealing a Popular Feature

Recommended Stories

  • Car Strikes Elderly Vietnamese Family of Five, Kills One in Florida

    A Vietnamese American family in St. Pete Beach, Fla., lost one member after a car plowed into them last Thursday night. Hit-and-run: The family was crossing the street in the 4700 block of Gulf Boulevard when a red Nissan Juke hit them and took off. The SUV, which exited the public beach parking lot, struck all five people at approximately 8:45 p.m., Pinellas County police said.

  • Kylie Jenner Models a Skimpy Plunging Bikini in Series of Sexy Snaps

    The reality star filed trademarks for "Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner" this month — hinting that her own swimsuit line could be coming soon

  • Witnesses: Man who killed Arkansas woman lured out neighbors

    An Arkansas man who authorities say fatally shot an 87-year-old neighbor was trying to lure residents of his apartment complex outside before someone shot and killed him, according to witnesses. “He was yelling and screaming: ‘You guys get out here, come out here, everyone get out of this building right now,’" Janey Peugh, who lives at the complex, told KFSM television station. Police in Fort Smith, Arkansas, located on the border with Oklahoma, say that after Zachary Arnold, 26, fatally shot Lois Hicks on Saturday morning, he continued to shoot at neighboring apartments with a semi-automatic rifle.

  • Viral Kentucky YouTuber nearly dies when .50-cal gun blows up in his face on camera

    A “freak accident” on camera nearly killed a former Kentucky State Police trooper who now runs a viral YouTube page with 1.83 million subscribers.

  • MIT Grad Arrested in Alabama for Deadly Shooting of Yale Student

    A Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) graduate student wanted in the fatal shooting of Kevin Jiang was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama on Friday. The shooting: Jiang, a Yale University graduate student and a U.S. Army veteran, was shot to death at the corner of Lawrence and Nicoll Streets in New Haven, Connecticut on Feb. 6.

  • 'What About Bob?' at 30: Richard Dreyfuss called Bill Murray an ashtray-throwing 'Irish drunken bully.' Now he's ready to forgive.

    Richard Dreyfuss alleged abusive behavior by his "What About Bob?" costar Bill Murray in a Role Recall interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

  • LeAnn Rimes's Fans Bombard Her Instagram After Seeing Her Latest Instagram Photo

    The country singer just posed in a very green bikini. 💚

  • 'A city beneath a city': Israel says 'nine miles of Hamas tunnels' smashed in overnight air strikes on Gaza

    The Israeli military said air strikes destroyed nine miles of militant tunnels under Gaza early on Monday, claiming that it has taken out 60 miles of the underground network in the past week. Israel said 54 aircraft took part in an operation targeting an elaborate tunnel system it describes at the “Metro” used by militants to move safely and avoid surveillance. War planes struck 35 other targets, it said, including nine homes belonging to high-level commanders in Hamas, the militant group that has run the besieged enclave since seizing power in 2007. Israel describes the tunnel network as an underground city that is enabling Hamas to fight a “war of attrition”. "You're talking about hundreds of kilometres of tunnels used for various operations, they are used to move commanders and troops underground, they used to move munitions, rocket, fuel, food, everything,” an Israeli military official said. "This is a war of attrition, the IDF can go with this forever, and they [Hamas] can go on sadly also for a very long time," the official said, using the acronym for the Israel Defence Forces.

  • ‘What the f***?’: Scarlett Johansson reacts to Colin Jost sliming her during MTV acceptance speech

    Scarlett Johansson took home the prestigious Generation Award and some slime during the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

  • Dad’s strict cell phone rules embarrass teen daughter: ‘It’s creepy and invasive’

    People are saying this dad's rules are too strict, and maybe even cross a line. The post Dad’s strict cell phone rules embarrass teen daughter: ‘It’s creepy and invasive’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Post-menopausal women report periods coming back after having coronavirus vaccine

    Some post-menopausal women are suffering unexpected periods after receiving a dose of the coronavirus vaccine, scientists say. Researchers are investigating the reports to see if the disruption to the menstrual cycle is caused by the jabs. No proof has yet been found linking the inoculations to the unusual reproductive symptoms, but a growing body of anecdotal evidence has led scientists to begin probing the reports. Professor Tim Spector, an epidemiologist at King’s College London, said earlier this month that the symptom-tracker app ZOE was monitoring reports of period-related side-effects. “At the moment there are just a few hundred of these, which given that we have over about 6,000 women who have been reporting, is a small number,” he said. “But we are taking it seriously and we are going to start asking more questions in the report.” More data was needed in order to determine if the link was real or “just a statistical quirk”, he said. Dr Kate Clancy, a medical anthropologist at the University of Illinois, wrote on Twitter about her own experience of unusually heavy blood flow after receiving the Moderna vaccine.

  • Trump, House Democrats near agreement on Deutsche Bank subpoenas

    Former President Donald Trump and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Monday they are near an agreement to resolve disputes concerning congressional subpoenas of his financial records from Deutsche Bank AG. In a filing in federal court in Manhattan, lawyers for Trump and the Democrats said they believed they were "close to an agreement" in talks concerning the scope of the subpoenas and a process for resolving privacy concerns.

  • Woman says her viral cookies celebrating Black hair helped her to become ‘actively anti-racist’

    Grace Gaylord explains her decision to create a set of cookies inspired by Black beauty.

  • S.C. governor signs bill requiring death row inmates to choose firing squad or electric chair

    South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill Monday to require death row inmates to choose between firing squad or the electric chair, as a lack of drugs for lethal injections has stalled executions, AP reports.The big picture: State executions have been steadily dropping for two decades, as the U.S. generally shifted away from the punishment. South Carolina is moving in the opposite direction.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIt has been 10 years since South Carolina last executed an inmate on death row. Lawmakers have said that's because pharmaceutical companies have refused to sell states the drugs to carry out lethal injections.Worth noting: Lethal injection is still the primary method for executions under the law, but the state will mandate that prison officials can use an electric chair or firing squad if they don't have the drugs.The big picture: 24 states have a death penalty law in place. Fewer than 50 death sentences have been imposed each year for the past six years. Biden opposes the death penalty and has said he wants to end its use.Three other states — Mississippi, Oklahoma and Utah — allow firing squads to carry out executions, AP writes, citing the Death Penalty Information Center.Zoom in: Three South Carolina inmates had chosen an execution method — lethal injection — that the state was unable to carry out, due to a lack of drugs for lethal injection, AP reports.While the electric chair is ready to use in the state, prison officials are still researching how firing squads operate in the three other states that allow them for executions. Lawyers for the three inmates are considering suing, per AP. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • They Spilled the Royal Tea. Now, Palace Aides Reportedly Want Harry and Meghan to Drop Their Royal Titles

    Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they can live—and thrive—outside of the British monarchy, becoming increasingly vocal about the royal family’s fault lines as they enjoy their newfound independence and success in California. After stepping down from senior royal duties early last year, the duo recently exacerbated their rift with the other senior royals when they sat down with Oprah in March, giving a bombshell interview that corroborated rumors of racial bias in the royal ranks.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Cleverly Turns a Nightgown into Evening Wear in a Hot Pink Negligee & Towering Sandals

    The media personality knows a thing or two about risk-taking style.

  • Bill Gates admits affair with Microsoft employee, denies being forced off Microsoft's board over it

    Melinda French Gates started talking with divorce lawyers in late 2019, not long after The New York Times reported that Bill Gates had more interactions with pedophile and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein that she had known about, the Times and The Wall Street Journal report. But it was also in late 2019 that Microsoft's board became aware of a letter from a Microsoft engineer who said she had been in a sexual relationship with Bill Gates years earlier, the Journal reported Sunday evening. The couple announced their divorce May 3, after 27 years of marriage. Microsoft board members hired a law firm to investigate the woman's allegations and deemed the relationship inappropriate, and by early 2020 "some board members decided it was no longer suitable for Mr. Gates to sit as a director at the software company he started and led for decades," the Journal reports. "Mr. Gates resigned before the board's investigation was completed and before the full board could make a formal decision on the matter." He had just been re-elected to the board in December 2019, three months before his March 13, 2020, resignation. "There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably," Bridgitt Arnold, a spokeswoman for Bill Gates, said in a statement. "Gates' decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter. In fact, he had expressed an interest in spending more time on his philanthropy starting several years earlier." Melinda Gates had been upset with her future ex-husband on and off for years, including over a sexual harassment settlement Bill Gates had facilitated for the couple's longtime financial adviser, the Times reports. "In some circles, Bill Gates had also developed a reputation for questionable conduct in work-related settings," and on at least a few occasions he had "pursued women who worked for him at Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation." "It is not clear how much Ms. French Gates knew about her husband's behavior or to what degree it contributed to their split," the Times reports. Arnold, the spokeswoman, told the Times "it is extremely disappointing that there have been so many untruths published about the cause, the circumstances and the timeline of Bill Gates' divorce." She added, "The rumors and speculation surrounding Gates' divorce are becoming increasingly absurd, and it's unfortunate that people who have little to no knowledge of the situation are being characterized as 'sources.'" More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterThe White House is apparently overrun with fliesUFOs are very real, 60 Minutes reports, they're still unidentified, and they aren't American

  • ‘I Wanted Trump to Win’: Man Charged in Wife’s Murder Illegally Cast Her Ballot for Trump, Officials Say

    Suzanne Morphew had been missing since May 10, 2020, yet a ballot was mailed in with her name on it casting a vote for Donald Trump.

  • ‘So I raped you.’ Facebook message renews fight for justice

    Shannon Keeler was enjoying a weekend getaway with her boyfriend last year when she checked her Facebook messages for the first time in ages. The messages rocketed Keeler back to the life-shattering night in December 2013 when an upperclassman at Gettysburg College stalked her at a party, snuck into her dorm and barged into her room while she pleaded with him and texted friends for help. Eight years later, she still hopes to persuade authorities in Pennsylvania to make an arrest, armed now with perhaps her strongest piece of evidence: his alleged confession, sent via social media.

  • After filming 'SNL,' Elon Musk and Grimes reportedly went to a crypto-themed after-party where servers dressed as aliens handed out Dogecoin cupcakes

    Musk hyped up Dogecoin during his 'SNL' hosting gig - and the after-party featured Dogecoin-themed cupcakes and ice sculptures, Page Six reported.