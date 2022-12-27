Man arrested for pistol-whipping 60-year-old in Kennewick on Christmas Eve

A 60-year-old man was hurt after being pistol-whipped and threatened with a handgun on Christmas Eve in Kennewick.

Kennewick police were called about the attack on the 2000 block of Fourth Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 24, according to a release. When officers arrived, they found a man with cuts on his head.

He told officers that the suspect, Alexander Charles Garcia, 26, had threatened to shoot him, and then hit him on the head with the gun, police said.

Kennewick firefighters took the wounded man with “several substantial injuries” to the hospital.

A short time later, officers found Garcia hiding nearby. He had a 9mm handgun when he was arrested, police said.

He was booked into the Benton County jail on investigation of second-degree assault and obstructing an officer.