Man arrested in Pittsburgh for allegedly threatening people with large knife

1
WPXI.com News Staff
·2 min read

A man is facing a list of charges after police say he terrorized people with a large knife Wednesday.

Police arrested Daniel Michael Hersey, 24, for allegedly making threats and breaking the window of a bar.

According to the complaint, Pittsburgh police responded to a hotel on S. 10th Street around 8 p.m. for a report of a man threatening people while holding a machete.

Earlier in the day, officers responded to the area of S. Tenth and Bingham streets for a report of a man matching the same description threatening motorists while wielding a knife. They checked the area but didn’t locate anyone, according to the report.

Police spoke to an employee and guests of the hotel, who told them Hersey displayed a machete and made threatening comments, according to the complaint. The guests, a family from Texas with three children, told police they encountered Hersey at an elevator, and they feared for their lives after he threatened them and pulled out a knife.

The family said they didn’t feel safe at the hotel, and requested police walk them to their vehicle as they left, according to the complaint.

While police were at the hotel, a call came into 911 for a male who punched out a window of a bar on E. Carson Street, according to court documents. A security guard at the bar told police Hersey punched the front window of the bar, causing it to shatter.

Police arrested Hersey, who was in possession of a large survival knife with a serrated blade and heroin, according to the report. He is facing numerous charges, including making terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of crime, simple assault, disorderly conduct, possession, harassment and criminal mischief.

