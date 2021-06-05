Man arrested after Pittsburgh SWAT called to Hazelwood apartment

Jun. 5—A Hazelwood man was taken into custody late Friday by a Pittsburgh SWAT team after police responded to reports of a man forcing his way into a neighbor's apartment, police said.

Public safety officials said that the initial call was received at 8:15 p.m. of a report of a man who had forced his way inside a neighbor's downstairs apartment in the 5600 block of 2nd Avenue .

The female occupant was inside at the time, but she was not hurt physically, according to public safety officials.

SWAT was called to the scene after the suspect ran back into his own apartment upstairs and barricaded himself inside and refused to come out.

Multiple attempts were made to communicate with the suspect, police reported. Police eventually gained access into his apartment before 11 p.m. and he was taken into custody without incident.

Police said the man will face burglary charges.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .